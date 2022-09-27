Man Fakes His Arrest as Part of Elaborate ‘Proposal’ to Ladylove

It is always a special day for a woman when her man pops the question for the first time. With so many romantic movies at our disposal that portray men going all the way with innovative techniques to propose to their girl, many have taken inspiration and tried some unconventional ways. However, what Wayne Morse from Whitman, Massachusetts, did just before he proposed to his ladylove is unlike anything you have heard or seen. And, he also got help from the law.

Wayne, before asking his girlfriend Kristen Fleming to be his wife, got himself arrested by the Whitman police department. You read that right. It was, however, a ploy, a fake arrest with the police playing along with Wayne’s elaborate plan. The Whitman police department shared this unique proposal on their Facebook page and wrote about the part they played in the unique proposal.

According to the post, even the police were initially left baffled by Wayne’s request when he called them up asking them to arrest him. They had to be explained twice what the plan was until finally the police chief Timothy Hanlon said, “Sure go ahead. What could go wrong"?

Wayne knew things could go awry if his girlfriend did not react as expected but he was willing to risk it and informed the restaurant owner where the fake arrest happened and even his future in-laws. A few days later, in the evening, Wayne, Fleming, and his future in-laws were eating at The Patio when three Whitman police cars came up in front.

According to cops, it created a small commotion inside the eatery on Washington Street. Morse was handcuffed before being led outside the restaurant and put in the back of a police cruiser, but not before Officer Silva quietly removed his handcuffs. Fleming requested to meet with her lover, so she was led to the cruiser where Wayne was let out and, in front of the officers, proposed to Fleming while pulling out a diamond ring.

There were some real fireworks that followed as Wayne got an earful but eventually Fleming said ‘yes’. Well we certainly believe it was the most unique proposal one can think of but if you want to do the same for your ladylove, well you know the risks involved.

