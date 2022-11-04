Man Filmed Urinating on Delhi Metro Track, Says 'Zyada Ho Gaya'

A shocking video of a man urinating at a Delhi Metro station track has surfaced online. The video, which was posted on Twitter on October 29 by social media user Sanjeev Babbar, shows the person who is filming getting closer to the man who was urinating while standing ahead of the platform’s yellow line.

The man behind the camera can be heard saying, “Where are you urinating? Why are you urinating here." The man said, “Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya" (I drank a little too much), appearing to be intoxicated.

The user shared the video that he received as a WhatsApp forward in the tweet and tagged the official accounts of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and CMO Delhi. The video has had 408 views since it was posted.

The DMRC instantly responded to the tweet and requested the name of the metro station for further investigation. The user responded by indicating that it was the “Malviya Nagar metro station." In addition to thanking him for reporting the incident, DMRC suggested that people call their 24-hour security helpline.

“Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact the nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," DMRC responded.

According to Times Now, an attempt was made to contact the user for his remark, but he was unavailable. DMRC has not yet made a formal statement regarding the incident. Additionally, it is unknown whether the man was penalised or incarcerated for his despicable behaviour.

A similar distressing scene for Delhi metro travellers was reported in 2015 when a man was caught nonchalantly urinating inside the train. Anger was aroused by this uncivilised act when one of the horrified passengers recorded the footage and shared it on social media.

