Man Finds Lost Nose Piercing After 5 Years. It Was Stuck In His Lungs

Piercings have been in fashion for a long time. It holds an emotional significance in the life of an individual who gets them. So it hurts a lot when one of the piercings gets lost. How would you react if you found it stuck inside your body a few years later? Something similar happened to a man who lost his piercing but found it stuck in his lung 5 years later.

35-year-old Joey Lykins was rushed to the hospital at 2.30 am after a violent coughing session gave him a backache. He feared he was suffering from pneumonia. However, after carrying out an X-ray, doctors were shocked to spot a nose piercing stuck in the upper lobe of his left lung.

Joey has 12 piercings on his body. Five years ago, he had lost his septum piercing. He tried his best to find it in his bedroom but eventually settled for a replacement. A groundskeeper by profession, Joey agrees that this instance is hard to believe for anyone without strong evidence. Hence, he made sure he kept his x-rays and nose piercing safe just in case he had to prove it to anyone.

In an interview with Mirror UK, Joey said – “About five years ago I woke up and my septum piercing was going, and I couldn’t find it anywhere. I’d had it pierced for three or four years [by that point]. I thought maybe I’d swallowed it. I looked everywhere, I flipped the bed over, and I did everything. I have a thing for piercings and tattoos, so I just replaced it."

The doctor who treated Joey said he had won the best case of the night. A bronchoscopy was performed to pull out the piercing from his lung.

