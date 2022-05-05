Man Finds Out He is the Famous 'Thanos Guy' Thanks to Google Maps

A man named Marshall Julius took to Twitter and shared his moment of fame. He had no idea that he had been captured by Google cars until a neighbour showed up at his home with his son to meet the “Famous Google Maps Thanos Guy." “My neighbour popped round with his son. He wanted to meet me as, at least in their house, I’m the “Famous Google Maps Thanos Guy". Turns out I was snapped on Street View a few years ago!" he wrote on Twitter. In the image, the man can be seen standing beside the bins. He is wearing a t-shirt and shorts along with the Infinity Gauntlet worn by Thanos. It is from Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ The image has garnered tons of attention from netizens with over 500 likes.

Narrating his own experience, one person wrote, “When my dear old dad died many years ago, my old mum fell off a small set of steps at home trying to change a light bulb and broke her ribs. She also had a few mini strokes and was tolled she had to cut it all out. Caught red handed." Another person wrote, “Google really need to work on their pixellation algorithm. They’ve done the face OK, but the gauntlet is a dead giveaway." Here are a few reactions:

This is not the first time that something weird has been discovered while exploring through Google Maps. Earlier, an Italian police officer caught a top mafia fugitive who had been on the run for nearly 20 years.

