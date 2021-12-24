Man Fries Gigantic Bhatura With Ease, Leaving People Awestruck

It appears to be a season of food experiments. After the Fanta maggie and oreo pakoda videos, another clip in which a man is seen frying a gigantic Bhatura is going viral on social media. What started with “trying something new" during lockdowns has now turned into what many refer to as “food menace".

And now that social media is full of food bloggers, they bring secret recipes of the hidden shops in different places. People are also surprised to see these dishes on the Internet. Speaking of the latest viral video, a man is seen making a colossal Bhatura. The video took everyone by surprise as the man was preparing this Bhatura with ease.

The video was recorded in front of a shop where a person put a giant bhatura in the hot oil as people around him watched him with deep interest.

Making such a gigantic bhatura from flour and rolling it perfectly in itself is a tough nut to crack, let alone frying it in a pan. But the person comfortably held the bhatura before and frying it. The person first crisped the bhatura from one side, then grabbed it with tongs and crisped it from the other side as well.

People are awestruck to see this video. Everyone was surprised to see such a big bhatura. In this one bhatura, around 10 people can eat comfortably. This video was shared on Instagram by the username alwar.foodie.

The video has already been viewed by more than 16 lakh people. However, the exact location of the shop where the video was shot is not available.

