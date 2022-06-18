Man Gets Favourite Nike Shoes Tattooed on Feet as He Was 'Tired' of Paying for Them

The obsession with tattoos knows no bounds, and we have a bunch of stories as a testimony to it. The recent one is of a UK man who was tired of buying new shoes. What he did next will indeed leave you perplexed. He got his favourite pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet. The tattoos that mimicked the design of shoes were made by the famous tattoo artist Dean Gunther. The design was shared by the artist via his official Instagram page. Posting a time-lapse video that showed the process of making the tattoos on both feet, Gunther wrote, “He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite Nike shoes tattooed on for life."

Gunther’s post went viral amassing over 1 lakh views. The tattoo left the internet divided. While many appreciated the unique tattoo design, some found it “unnecessary and displeasing." “Lol, this is a joke right," a user wrote, while another commented, “Haha brilliant, bet he’s feeling them at the moment." “Wow, a brave man both feet," a third user wrote.

Gunther told needtoknow.online that the objective was to create the illusion that the person is wearing shoes, even though he’s bare feet. “It will definitely make you look twice," the tattoo artist says.

Talking about the process, Gunther reflected upon the most challenging part of the design which he made freehand. He said, “Drawing the tattoo with my free hand was the most challenging part. I had to make sure everything flows with the contours of the body."

Gunther, who believes that the tattoo design is a great conversation starter, shared that the man was tired of paying for shoes and decided to take a different route to tackle the problem.

