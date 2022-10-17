Man Gets Trampled by Cow After Kicking and Grabbing its Tail, Internet Calls it 'Instant Karma'

A video of a man kicking a domestic cow is going viral. In the short clip, the man can be seen pulling a rope that is tied to the cow’s leg, seemingly to make the animal move. However, when the cow refuses, it provokes a malicious response from the man. He kicks the animal and then grabs its tail in a motion to coil it around his hand. This makes the cow wince, initially, the animal tries to break free but when the man doesn’t budge to stop the assault, all hell breaks loose. What happens next is what social media users deem as instant karma.

Provoked by the man’s onslaught, the cow begins to retaliate. It charges headfirst at the man while another person, who is holding the other rope tied to the cow and is out of video frame, lets it loose in order to not get dragged by the animal’s force. The man who was the initiator of the commotion in the clip gets trampled by the cow. The onlookers scream helplessly as the man gets dragged near the wall by the enraged animal. Watch the video below:

The video has stacked up over 80 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Many users commented that the man receiving the punishment was well deserved and ‘served him right.’ A user asked, “What did bro expect would happen?"

Another who believed that the animal’s reaction to the man’s onslaught was appropriate commented, “The cow’s retaliation was extremely satisfying."

“He will keep himself at least 10 steps away from cows for the rest of his life, " read one of the comments.

The identity of the man, who is seen abusing the cow remains unclear. The video doesn’t show the damage left behind by the cow but if the animal’s rage is any indication, the man must have needed medical care after the altercation. The severity of his injuries, however, remains unknown.

