Man Gets Violent Dysentery after Drinking Poop Bacteria Smoothie at Clinical Trial

Would you risk your life for money? Well, twenty-six-year-old Jake Eberts risked his life all in the name of science, and he received a whooping sum in exchange. Participating in the research held by the University of Maryland, the youngster agreed to drink a life-threatening concoction of a cloudy, salty liquid containing Shigella bacteria, which are usually found in the faeces of people who are infected. He consumed a shot-glass of the liquid. Jake was one of 16 healthy young adults who participated in the 11-day inpatient trial - which was an attempt to test the effectiveness of a Shigella vaccine. Along with miserable stomach pain, the subjects also received a payday in exchange.

“I don’t want to make myself out to be Mother Teresa here — would not have done this for free. It’s a big ask to ask someone to get dysentery," Eberts told Insider, post his discharge.

Eberts said that the trial resulted in the “worst eight hours of my life" — but he would do it all again, only if he was paid. The university said that the 26-year-old earned more than $7,000 (Rs. 5,34,943.50)

Jake shared that the entire time, he was thinking that it was an awful disease, following which he got emotional. He was also delirious, about the thought of small children in the developing world dealing with the ailment. Jake even documented his experience on Twitter, beginning the day before the trial to finally stepping out of quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that the Shigella bacteria causes 600,000 deaths annually, across the globe. As of now, there is no vaccine available to treat the misery-causing bacteria.

Shigella bacteria is the second-leading cause of diarrhea death, number one being rotavirus, for which vaccines are available. People get this illness by drinking contaminated water, eating ill-prepared food or even after coming in contact with someone’s infected bowel movements.

