Man Getting His Mum's Bite Mark Tattooed on Leg is Weirding the Internet Out

A man from the United States got inked on his leg with quite an eccentric design which is garnering mixed reactions from netizens. Cinco Magallanes got his mother’s bite marks tattooed on his leg and shared the journey on TikTok. In the video shared by Cinco from his TikTok account @c1nc00, he is seen lying on a chair in the tattoo parlour with his leg exposed. After a few moments, Cinco’s mother is seen leaning toward his leg. She opens her jaw and clutches a part of her son’s leg, leaving an imprint of her teeth on his skin.

Before the bike mark could disappear, the tattoo artist outlines the bite mark with a pen. Once that is done, the artist makes the outline permanent with the ink-oozing needle. Cinco is delighted to see the results, and so is his mother. He turns the camera towards her mother who is clearly emotional and approves of the tattoo featuring her bite.

Advertisement

Since being shared, the TikTok clip has garnered more than 72 lakh views and comments in abundance. While some were filled with emotions, others had doubts if what they were seeing was normal or not.

“Could have been her name or sum’ but no…her bite mark,” said one user, as reported by The Sun. Another wrote, “I am having mixed feelings about this one.” “Odd choice,” called one user. While many believed that in this way, Cinco’s mother will always be with him.

Although rare, this is not the first time that a bite mark tattoo has appeared on TikTok. A user with the handle named @xxitalem shared the process of her boyfriend getting a tattoo of her bite mark. The bite mark was filled with red ink.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.