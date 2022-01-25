Man Gives Dog Food, What She Does Next Will Leave You Teary Eyed

Every mother in this world is concerned about her children. She always prioritises the well being of hjer children. Mothers can remain hungry but they can’t see their children in a similar condition. The same hold true for the animal kingdom too. A video has emerged on Douyin, which is the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, where a female dog looking for food. The man who filmed the video said the dog came to him and out of compassion he gave her a chicken drumstick.

According to ther Daily Star, the man then saw that the dog wasn’t eating the food. This made him curious. He decided to follow her. He followed the female dog till an abandoned storage. What he saw after that eventually left him tear-eyed.

The dog was waiting for her four puppies at that place. The man explained in a text that he wanted to cry seeing this event unfold. He found it heart warming that the dog was giving food to her babies.

The man then said that female dog and her babies came towards him at the end. The man felt as if they were thanking him for bringing the food.

Viewers were touched by dog’s endevours to feed her babies. Many said that we don’t deserve dogs.

Stray animals have had a hard time in these times of the pandemic and lockdowns. These animals have always found it hard to find food and Covid-19 has made it worse for them. Dogs are adorable animals and people often do their bit to help man’s best friend.

Take the case of Neha Sharma and Pranavi Singh from Udhampur in Jammu who have have fed approximately 20-25 stray dogs in their locality. In an interview with news agency ANI, Neha and Pranavi said that if every household manages to spare at least one roti, stray animals will never go hungry. There are 1.713 crore stray dogs according to data provided by Livestock Census of 2012.

