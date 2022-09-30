Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose. The Scene Will Blow Your Mind

The wedding proposal is one of the most special memories for a couple. While some people choose to book a lavish venue to go down on one knee to propose to the love of their life, others like to keep their proposals intimate at a scenic location to make them memorable. However, what would you do if you chose to propose to your partner near a waterfall and end up losing the ring in the same waterfall? A similar incident of a proposal taking an unfortunate turn was recorded on camera. In the video, the man is all set to propose to his girlfriend for marriage. But then he lost the ring in a waterfall while going down on one knee.

The viral video was posted by FailArmy on Instagram on August 15. Captioned – “Crazy thing is the waterfall said yes!", the clip started with the man going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. But just before he could pop the big question, the ring box slips from his hand and fell into the waterfall as he lost his balance.

The video has amassed more than 15 lakh views so far. In the comment section of the video, netizens took a dig at the man for not being able to handle the ring.

A user commented – “You had one job mate", implying that all he had to do was give the girl the ring but he lost it.

Many users jokingly pointed out that the incident was God’s way of telling him to not do it.

A user said – “It’s God speaking! Runaway warrior".

Another user commented – “It’s a sign, don’t do it".

A lot of others thought it was a great act of showing the girl that the ring had fallen while the box might have actually been empty.

