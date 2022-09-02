Man Holidaying In Vegas Bumps Into His Doppelganger; Here's What Happened Next

A man enjoying his holidays in Las Vegas, Nevada, stumbled upon his doppelganger, while he was chilling in a pool. “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," goes the saying but for Sean Douglas McArdle, it couldn’t be more wrong since he bagged a story that he would want everyone to listen to.

Sean shared the incident on Reddit, from where it went viral and transcended to other social media platforms. While he was having a good time in a pool at one of the establishments in Vegas, he noticed a large group of strangers pointing and laughing in his direction. At first, Sean got extremely self-conscious, wondering what would have led these strangers to behave that way.

In hopes of some clarity on the situation, Sean looked over at his friend who then guided Sean towards the reason why he became a muse to those strangers. Near Sean, was another man, enjoying a lazy float, who looked exactly like him. The similarity went straight from the apparel they were wearing to their faces.

Sharing the story on Reddit, along with a picture as proof, Sean, in the caption, wrote, “I was not convinced until now… we are definitely in a simulation. Today I randomly swam past my Doppleseaner at the Flamingo pool in Vegas." Take a look at the post here.

The Reddit post got close to a lakh netizens registering their reactions through upvotes and comments.

Building upon the “simulation" quip that Sean wrote, One user said, “One of you will cease to exist as soon as the admin finds out." Another commented, “The glasses are the craziest part for me." “Face hairstyles are identical as well. Freaky," wrote one user.

Many pointed out how the two look a lot like the American comedian and actor, Seth Rogen. One user said, “One of them even made it to be a famous comedian and actor." Another said, “You look like brothers of Seth Rogen." Another wondrously asked, “That is Seth Rogen, isn’t it?"

