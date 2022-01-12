Man in Paris Sues Employer Over 'Boring Job,' Awarded Rs 33 Lakh in Compensation

We can safely admit that the majority of us are not satisfied with our jobs. Sometimes, it does hold true and other times we just think that the grass is greener on the other side. Nevertheless, most of us would not want to stick to a seemingly boring job, and the best that we can do is try to move over to greener pastures. But have you ever been in a job so dull and lifeless that you actually think you can sue your employer over it?

Well, you probably didn’t think so but this man in Paris didn’t just think about it but went ahead and did it. Frederic Desnard from Paris, who worked as a manager at Interparfums, a perfume, and cosmetics company till 2015, sued the company next year for being “bored” of his job. What is more bizarre is that four years down the line, he even won the case and was awarded a compensation of €40,000 (around ₹33 lakh) by the company.

Talking to the French daily Le Monde, Desnard said that losing an important client led to him being assigned menial tasks at the Paris-based company for four years. He said he had been reduced to running errands for the company’s president, which took a toll on his mental health. "I no longer had the energy for anything. I felt guilty and ashamed to earn a salary for nothing. I had the impression I was invisible at the company," Desnard said. He had been fired later by the company for being on sick leave for seven months following a car accident.

Following Desnard’s complaint at a labor relations tribunal, the court asserted that “bore out” was just another type of harassment and ordered Interparfums to compensate him. A Telegraph report states that Desnard’s lawyer told the tribunal that there was a link between his client's health deterioration and his work.

