Man Kicked Out of Manhattan Bar for Dressing Up in Nazi Uniform on Halloween

Things went just too far at a club in New York as a man entered the premises dressed in a Nazi uniform. He flaunted a swastika band (symbol of Nazism) on his arm. The unusual choice of dress, however, did not go down well with other patrons present there. The man was asked to leave the café as a patron can be seen walking up to him and showing way out. The video was posted on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Guy just walked into Fanelli cafe in Soho dressed as a nazi, I have no words."

In the footage, the man, in Nazi uniform, seemed unbothered by the other patrons commenting on his outfit and walked into the Manhattan Cafe smiling. He was denied service by the cafe staff and was asked to leave almost immediately. One woman could be heard saying “You want to get f—ed up? [Leave] for your own safety", when the Nazi-dressed man tried to approach one of the patrons. He did not seem angry or annoyed in any way other than the fact that he had to leave the cafe without service.

While some Twitter users went berserk over the audacity of the man wearing Nazi regalia in public, others defended him and said that he was only dressed up for a Halloween party.

One Twitter user said: “Yet another example of how bad things have become since Elon Musk took over Twitter!", while another said: “At the Fanelli’s I knew back then, he would have been on the floor very quickly." A third user said: “Have you ever heard of a Halloween costume?"

With sharp reactions, the video went viral garnering over 7.5 million views on Twitter.

Halloween parties require attendees to dress up as anything from fictitious book characters to film actors, superheroes, animals, and several other things.

