Man Leaves Job To Trek 9000 KM in Freezing Siberian Cold, Says Will Do it Again

Everyone wants a settled life, but of course, everyone’s definition is different. Conventionally, a roof to cover your head and a job to meet your expenses were thought enough for a settled life, right? Nikita Gretsi, from Britain’s Hertfordshire, had all of this. Nikita used to work in a good restaurant in Welwyn Garden city in the capacity of a manager. He could afford a life full of comforts for himself.

However, one day, something crossed his mind, he quit his job and decided to travel solo. The journey wasn’t to some beach or mountains to relax. It was rather a test of his patience. Nikita started going towards Siberia in 2019 and went trekking to places that were considered deadly.

He trekked thousands of kilometres with wild horses and has proven that ordinary people can pull off uncommon things. Remember, in Siberia, the temperature normally remains 30 degrees below minus.

He had to live at -60 degrees temperature during his trip. It was so cold that even human lungs could freeze. He also travelled to the notorious road of bones built by dictator Stalin. Soviet dictator Stalin got this road built by prisoners in extreme cold weather.

Nikita says that he wanted to test himself and check all the conditions he could survive. He kept travelling in the bone-freezing cold on wild horses for three months.

And if you thought there were no troubles, you were wrong, for Nikita says that there were moments he thought his time had come. But now he believes that surviving in extreme weather conditions was the most unique experience one could have.

After horse riding in places filled with dangerous bears, Nikita said that he had never had more fun in his life. He has trekked at least 9000 kilometres. His parents are of Russian and Ukrainian origin and he came to England at the age of 7. After coming back from this trip, he wants to go there once again for which his visa process is underway.

