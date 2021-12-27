Man Living in Deserted Area Surprised to Find Neighbours After He Returns from Hospital

A 70-year-old British man who was once a resident of a deserted neighbourhood was in for a surprise when he returned from his brain injury treatment and found 178 new houses in the locality. According to a recent report by Liverpool Echo, Charlie Wright had lived alone on wasteland in Birkenhead, Merseyside, for nearly two decades. However, after suffering an attack by a burglar which hospitalised him for a year, Wright was shocked to return home and find his house in the middle of a new 178-strong estate. Liverpool Echo reports that Wright’s house was the only residence near the Birkenhead North station for 20 years. Wright’s attachment to his house came from the fact that it was an ancestral property and the place where he grew up. However, 20 years ago, he watched the once-bustling community be reduced to an area of open wasteland when the council offered residents £2,000 (Rs2,00,986) to give over their house for demolition and move elsewhere. Wright was stubborn and refused to sell his house even when everyone around his neighbourhood left.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Wright said, “I won’t move from here. My family has had this house for 100 years. It was my parents’ house and they raised their children here. Twenty-odd years ago they began pulling the estate down, and the council offered people £2,000 and a house to move to." Wright enjoyed his life of solitude and did not regret not selling his house for a place with neighbours around. Wright worked as a boilerman at the Mobil Oil site near his residence where he worked all his life. However, when he was robbed and injured during a burglary last December, the man had to be hospitalised. He suffered injuries to his head and was treated for nearly a year. After returning from the hospital, Wright was surprised to find 178 houses built around his once-deserted neighbourhood. Wright told Liverpool Echo, “I’ve got neighbours now, after 20-odd years of being on my own. It makes me feel safer."

