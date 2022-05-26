Man Looking for Bookstore Name Suggestions Tweets at Shashi Tharoor, MP Replies

Shahi Tharoor dominates the space when it comes to prowess in the English language. Time and again, Tharoor has showcased his impeccable vocabulary on public forums such as Twitter. Therefore, it is only natural that when a Twitter user wanted to think of a name for his friend’s shop, he resorted to asking for help from the parliamentarian. Shah Zahan, a researcher at Assam University, as per his Twitter bio, shared a picture of his friend’s new shop. The shop was an amalgamation of an internet café, stationary, and a bookstore. Along with the picture was a caption that also mentioned Tharoor.

The caption read, “Dear Shashi Tharoor Sir, one of my bosom friends after completing his MPhil in political science is going to open a shop in Majuli (net café, books and stationery items). So, he is asking for a unique name in English for his shop. May I request you to do the favour of searching for the name?"

The user shared another image of the shop threading it with the first tweet.

It was not long before the Thiruvananthapuram MP acknowledged the tweet and even suggested a name for the shop. To be honest, the name was quite creative and also aligned with the nature of the new establishment.

Tharoor wrote, “How about calling it ‘WWW: World Wide Words’? That covers both books and the internet."

It is not just us saying that it was an amazing name but the netizens did too. Since being shared, Tharoor’s tweet garnered more than 1000 likes and a bunch of appreciation from the Twitterati community.

“Sir be my English teacher please," one user wrote.

Another wrote, “It encompasses the uniqueness of the merchandise."

One user said that only “Shahi Ji can do it."

A person called the suggested name, “Simply brilliant."

What are your thoughts on this?

