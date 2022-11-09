Man Looks For a Wife To Spend Money With After Huge Lottery Win

The addictive game of the lottery tests your luck. Many players fail to win even a penny, while some win a fortune of money in the game. Have you ever thought about what you would do if you won a hefty lottery prize money? Some of the winners offer an amount to charity before spending it on themselves, while others prefer to take a world tour. But there’s one man, who after turning a millionaire by winning a jackpot in the lottery, is now looking for a wife for himself. Yes, you read it right. Kursat Yildirim from Dortmund, Germany won a lottery of around €10 million (around 82 crores) on September 24. After splashing out on supercars and luxury watches, the man is now looking for a wife with whom he can spend the fortune.

Kursat, who is a son of hard-working Turkish immigrants, has left his job at a steel factory. He then went on to spend his lottery money lavishly by buying a £392,000 (more than Rs 3.65 crore) Ferrari 448 Pista, as well as a Porsche Turbo S Cabriolet for £218,000 (around Rs 2.03 crore).

Advertisement

The 41-year-old man told the reporters of the German newspaper Bild about his massive win and asked them to point out that he is still single. He highlighted that the woman he wants to marry can be blonde or brunette, he doesn’t care. “I just want to fall in love. I’m looking for a woman who loves to travel and is ready to start a family with me," he added.

He also stated that his partner should trust him, no matter what happens. Interestingly, the tabloid has already set up an email address for women to reach out to him.

While he waits for his lady luck, Kursat continues to play the lottery — claiming that he can’t change it after playing for 15 years.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here