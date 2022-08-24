Man Loses 70 kg in One Year After Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him For Being 'Too Fat'

A man lost 70 kg in the span of a single year and while his commitment to maintaining fitness is certainly commendable, the reason for which it happened was quite unfortunate. Puvi, then weighing 139 kg, was broken up with by his girlfriend who insulted him for being “too fat". He made the choice of hitting the gym and changing his lifestyle after he started to feel conscious of his weight as his partner ended things with him over it, Daily Star reported.

Puvi also shared how he used to wear just one jacket because that was the only one that would fit him, and how people used to ask him about it. “Why you always got on that jacket bro, what you hiding under there big fella," people would mockingly ask him. His transformation journey also earned him 90,000 odd followers on TikTok.

While many people were inspired by Puvi’s physical transformation, it points towards the very harmful standards of “attractiveness" that the society stipulates and how that might cost people mentally.

“My dude turned into a whole different person," an Instagram user commented. “I had to watch the video a couple times. Was convinced it was a different person. Good job. Very inspiring," wrote another. “🙌Love everything about this video, but what I love most is you see the progression of confidence rise from ashes to a Phoenix 🔥… working out in a home gym with what he has, to late nights at a bigger gym (you can see the end of day trash being carried out), to being in the full mix. 👏👏This man is #inspiration and proof persistence, courage and consistency PAYS OFF.🙌[sic]" said yet another.

However, the journey of transformation sends a harmful message about societal standards to people. It is not true that to be of “value", an individual has to meet either possible or impossible physical ideals set by society. While physical health, of course, is something to be strived towards where possible, the mental health aspect of it is not talked about all that much, as is evident in the case of Puvi.

