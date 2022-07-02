Man Maintains and Shares Database on Women in his University, Redditors Call It 'Creepy'

Everyone wants their special one to keep in mind their slightest preferences. What if they made a spreadsheet to keep a tab? Weird? Well, a similar incident surfaced on the internet where a man kept track of the likes and dislikes of all the women in his university. He went on to ask Reddit users whether he did anything wrong by making a Pokédex.

Pokédex was a device showcased in the anime Pokemon. It was used to determine Pokémon by type, weakness, ability, and more.

The man claimed that there was no malice behind keeping the record, it was just to get him better dates. And he isn’t alone in this, around 40 guys are a part of this tribe. “I offhandedly mentioned it to my friend group. One had the idea that I share it with them so we could all keep new entries as they caught different entries. So this expanded further. Right now about 40 guys have access to it and it’s mainly the guys in my frat," he wrote in the Reddit post.

The spreadsheet which started with just the favourite colour of women went on to have several more columns about their favourite things, activities they enjoy, and gifts/candy. Boys were making full use of the information but things went south when a woman discovered the Pokédex.

“Somehow, a girl who was on the list found out and she was pissed tf off. She was eventually able to trace it back to me so I assume someone who was simping for her snitched when the Pokédex wasn’t making the girl like him," the man shared.

He stated that the woman assumed it to be a guide to hook up with women, while it was just a way to impress them easily. The disappointed woman made sure to inform all women possible about the Pokédex.

The man’s story didn’t go down well among Redditors as well. They termed him “weird" and “creepy." “Using the word pokedex is deeply uncomfortable, like women are videogame creatures," a user commented.

