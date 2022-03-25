Man Who Married 91-year-old Months Before Her Death Inherits Rs 2 Crore

91-year-old woman suffering from severe vascular dementia from Leeds “secretly" married a younger man months before her demise, leaving her family with a £200,000 bill (roughly Rs 2 crore).

Joan Blass died in March 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer, and if losing her wasn’t traumatic enough, it was the beginning of a “nightmare" for her family. Joan, 91, remarried 67-year-old Colman Folan just months before her death, rendering her will null and invalid and transferring all of her assets to him.

According to a report by Daily Star, her son Michael, 53, and daughter Daphne Franks, 62, of Skipton, North Yorkshire, were worried when a man, 23 years younger than her, met Joan and settled in. Their newfound connection began only five months before her death.

According to reports, Franks stated: “Mum never seemed to notice that he lived there. What is his name? Where did he come from?" she questioned often.

Daphne found three days following her mother’s death, to her shock, that she was hitched in a civil ceremony at Leeds Town Hall.

The family filed a lawsuit, but a court found no proof that her new spouse obstructed justice. However, after a four-day trial at Leeds county court, the judge sided with Folan, leaving Franks and her relatives with a £200,000 legal cost. As a result, they gave Folan their £175,000 half-share of their mom’s property, which was supplemented with their savings.

Mrs Blass was ultimately buried in an unmarked cemetery in a place with which she had no ties. Her family was not invited to her funeral. Joan, who had vascular dementia, nonetheless wore her wedding ring from her deceased husband Ron, who passed away in 2008 after 50 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the country’s legislation specifies that marriage nullifies any previously drafted wills - even if the bride or groom has dementia. Campaigners are aiming to modify the legislation to make it more difficult for scammers to operate.

