Man Orders Chicken Wings From DoorDash, Receives Bones And a Note

Food delivery apps have brought ease to our lives. After a hectic day, when you don’t want to cook yet are hungry, you can simply choose to order from these apps. But every now and then we hear bizarre and baffling stories. How will you feel when you are famished but all you receive in your order is a note with no food? Something similar happened with an Instagram user Damien Sanders. He shared a video on his social media platform showing his food all eaten and a written note from the delivery guy.

According to Damien, he had ordered fries, chicken wings and a drink from a restaurant through the DoorDash food delivery app. In the now-viral video, he opened his package which had no fries and chicken wings but only bones and an intact drink with a note left.

Advertisement

Damien read the note in the clip which said, “I’m sorry and 8 (ate) cho (your) food. I am broke and hungry, consider it you are paying it forward. I’m quitting this lame a** job anyway. Be blessed, Your truly DoorDash Guy (sic)."

He penned the caption of the video, “The ‘original’ video. yeah its me! Cmon Now DoorDash Nikka, Not My Chicken!"

The Instagram users however have mixed reactions, some of them called the video fake while others requested the man not to file a complaint. “It’s ok , forgive him," one wrote in the comments section. Another said, “God bless you. Sir please do not take any action against delivery boy."

Someone commented, “Well u definitely made it up." Another user wrote, “Dude writes the way you talk. Either fake or you can’t blame him for being your alter ego lol." “He coulda just not delivered it and went on his own way. People will do anything for publicity," commented another cyber surfer.

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than 3,300 views. A similar incident happened in 2018 when Zomato sacked a delivery guy for eating consumers’ food.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here