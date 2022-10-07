Man Orders iPhone 13 From Flipkart, Receives iPhone 14 Instead

As the festive season is just ahead of us, e-commerce websites, including Flipkart have sales going on. While many took to social media platforms to complain about receiving unrelated and bizarre products in place of their original order, a man got lucky as he got an iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13. Twitter user Ashwin Hegde tweeted about this mix-up. As per the image which has been uploaded, the man had purchased a 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13. However, another photo reveals a box of iPhone 14 has been delivered to the customer.

“One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he received iPhone 14 instead of 13," read the caption of the images. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and managed to gather tons of responses from netizens. One Twitter user wrote, “And people are trending nonsense about Flipkart!! Such a Dayavaan company it is," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “they’re proving that its just the same phone, the difference is the sticker only."

This comes just a few days after the e-commerce website garnered criticism after a few iPhone 13 were announced at as low as Rs 50,000. There were many who had to bear the burden of cancelled orders. Social media handles were filled with complaints where several consumers claimed that their order got cancelled.

While many people were busy shopping and filling up their wishlists, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction.

