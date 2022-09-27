Man Performs Dangerous Bike Stunt On Busy Road, Durg Police Takes Action

There are many stunt videos that leave viewers flabbergasted. However, the most dangerous part about attempting such dangerous stunts can put one’s life at risk and also can land in trouble. Social media users have always loved the wittiness of Mumbai Police’s posts but Durg Police has also started sharing quirky awareness posts on social media. The official Twitter handle of Durg Police shared a video of a man performing a stunt in Chhattisgarh on a moving bike. In the clip, the man can be seen riding the bike by using his left hand on the bike’s handle with both his legs on the right side as he casually sits on the bike.

The offender was seen without a helmet and he completely violated the road safety rules. Post this, the police took strict action against the man and fined him a sum of Rs 4,200. The man in the video was seen apologizing by holding his ears. The background song of the video has the remix version of Bin Tere Sanam from Yaara Dildara.

The Durg Police captioned the post in Hindi and wrote, “Action is being taken continuously by the Durg Police against the stuntmen, modified silencers, rash driving. Please follow the traffic rules. Traffic Police WhatsApp Helpline Number- 9479192029."

The Twitterati is hailing the Durg Police for the song selection and is also happy that the police took strict action against him.

One of the users retweeted and wrote, “10/10 for that song selection."

Another wrote, “We need such Social Media active Police. The background music was the best."

Someone also added, “Along with the video, the audio is also strong!"

“Well Done Durg Police, his License should also have been evoked for some time," said another user.

“Super keep it up and well done!! keep them under control by strict rules and regulations," added a cyber-surfer.

The video has gained around three lakh views with more than 15,000 retweets.

