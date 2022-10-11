Man Pets Lion Cubs, What Happens Next Will Leave You in Shock

Lions, tigers, and all wild animals belong in their native habitats, not in the homes of private individuals as “pets." These creatures do not adapt well to a caged setting and require specialised care, a particular diet, and maintenance. They not only suffer when in the care of private individuals, but also present threats to the owners’ safety and health. Such is the case of a recent video that has been going viral on the internet.

A video shared by the Instagram user, Md Gulzar, shows a man petting two lion cubs on a car boot and soon things turn ugly when one of them begins to growl. It then attempts to attack the man who quickly steps back. However, he then attempts to calm the cub. The caption of the post also read, “Lion is always King. Chahe baccha ho ya baap (be it a man or a child). Watch the viral video below.

The video has received over 3.9 million views, over 275k likes, and several comments. Social media users have also widely reshared the video. Despite the gruesome images, several individuals poked fun at the tragedy. Some of the users commented about how one should not tame a lion as they are supposed to be left in the wild, while some went on to give some sarcastic remarks on the man and his smartness in trying to pet the cubs.

One of the users wrote, “Too much smartness". Another user wrote, “Jyada hoshiar banne ki chakar mei hath tudvalega (You will break hands in an attempt to show smartness)". A third user wrote, “Abey wo dog nhi hai jo use tu puch puch kr rha hai… it’s lion cub" (It’s not a pet dog that you’re trying to pet, it’s a lion cub)"

The fourth user wrote, “Even after he jumped back after the incident, he again tried to grab the animal. When will he ever learn?!!! We need to show them the respect they deserve and give them their space. STOP animal abuse! Well, actually, he was trying to pet it, not harm it, but keeping them in captivity amounts to abuse".

What do your thoughts on this video?

