Man Plans a Dreamy Wedding Proposal For Girlfriend With a Day Full of Surprises

Marriage proposals are remembered for the entirety of a person’s life. And the Internet is filled with delightful videos of people proposing to their partners unexpectedly with an elaborate plan and setup. A video of a man, who planned a day full of surprises for his partner who is a proposal planner herself before he finally asked her to marry him, is going viral on the internet.

Throughout a series of three videos posted on the Instagram account allaboutlove.in, a woman gives viewers a quick overview of all the enjoyable activities she engaged in before her partner finally proposed to her in the most romantic way imaginable.

The first video, which was posted on Instagram on October 7, shows a man flying to Delhi to surprise his partner after she returned from a business trip and changing her phone’s wallpaper to a poem he wrote for her. The poem, funnily enough, describes the day he coordinated for her.

The video’s caption read, “Having planned over 400 proposals, I always imagined how it would feel being on the other side. I could’ve never thought it would turn out this beautiful, so thoughtful! Every single part of the proposal was filled with tiny little details – just how I like it."

In the second instalment of the video series, the woman revealed all of the clues that she was given for the day. The couple began by reenacting their first meeting and tea date at the airport. The fact that the man even purchased flight tickets to enter the airport makes the scene even more adorable to witness. Her favourite dumpling joint was their second stop, followed by the arcade gaming area, which was their third.

While sharing the last part of her proposal series, she captioned the post, “Popping the question to a proposal planner can come with a lot of pressure, but he went above and beyond to make sure that this proposal was everything I could ever have wished for. Every single thing was so thoughtful, reflected our story and most of it all, filled with love. I’m still not over it." To plan a grand, romantic proposal for his partner, the man sought out the assistance of her friends, family, and team, as seen in the final video of the series.

All three videos received a tremendous amount of attention from internet users with many people expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

“The sweetest thing on the internet today!" a user commented on the last video.

“Saw this 1st thing in the morning and I am pretty sure my day will be wonderfull," shared another.

“And that’s how I ended watching a mini cute 3/3 series of so much of love and everything," commented a third user.

What do you think of this sweet proposal?

