Man Prioritises Watching 'The Batman' Over Wife Giving Birth, Says 'It's No Big Deal'

Many of us are fond of watching movies and then there are movie buffs who try their best to catch their favourite movie first day, first show. But how far would you go to catch a much-awaited movie on the day of its release? A woman on Reddit recently introduced a die-hard Batman fan who isn't willing to sacrifice watching the latest big-screen incarnation of the comic character even if it means being MIA (missing in action) during the birth of his own child. The woman, who is expecting a child, has been left flabbergasted after her husband refused to skip the first show of The Batman on the opening day, the same date that she is due to give birth. She shared her story anonymously on Reddit and ranted about the same. She says she knows that not all babies are born on exactly the same date as said by doctors but she thinks that she will be one of those women who give birth on the predetermined date since she was very regular with her periods.

Her husband claims that he has no other option than to watch the Matt Reeves-directed film on the opening day since he does not want to expose himself to potential spoilers. When his wife expressed concern about the potential of him missing the birth of their child, he accused her of being “irrational and emotional" due to her pregnancy, the anonymous post said.

Many users empathized with the woman and thought it was stupid of the man to prioritize a movie over the birth of his own child. “Oh, right, a grown-up man can't wait a couple of days to see a comics movie because of spoilers and you're being irrational and emotional,” one user commented. Another commented that he can watch the movie after a day or two and that it is not that difficult to avoid spoilers.

The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson donning the suit of the popular superhero, and is a reboot of the franchise, is slated for release on March 4.

