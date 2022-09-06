Man, Pronounced Brain Dead, Moves Just Minutes Before Organ Removal

In an instance of a medical miracle, just minutes before his organs were to be removed for donation, a pastor, who doctors had deemed to be “clinically deceased", began displaying signs of life. After being detected as having listeria, an uncommon bacterial infection, the man, identified as Ryan Marlow from North Carolina, USA, spent a fortnight in the hospital, says a report in The Mirror.

According to his wife Megan, after two weeks of treatment, Ryan’s physicians declared him clinically dead. The doctors informed the wife that the brain swelling brought on by the bacterial infection had resulted in “neurological death."

Megan even went live on Facebook to announce the news of her husband’s illness. The medical staff kept Ryan’s body on life support while they looked for potential organ donors because Ryan had registered as an organ donor.

However, one of the persons who was with Ryan’s family on August 30 as they bid farewell at the hospital, noticed something startling. Ryan’s feet reportedly trembled or twitched after seeing recordings of his kids, according to Megan’s niece.

This prompted Megan to request that the medical staff reassess her husband’s brain function. They were shocked to learn that Ryan’s brain was still functioning after a subsequent CT scan, proving that the physicians had erroneously deemed him to be “clinically dead."

Once the scans and reports were confirmed, Megan went Live again on Facebook and said: “I can’t make this up. I cannot make this up. Long story short, I’ll tell you the story another day, he’s not brain dead, my friends. He’s not brain dead."

Ryan’s condition has remained unstable since the miracle scan, but she stated he has displayed symptoms of an increased heart rate and jerking. Megan claimed that although another hospital had agreed to admit her husband, the transition had been delayed. Thousands of people have watched her live streams of her husband’s health, and are wishing for his speedy recovery.

