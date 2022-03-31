Man Puts Hand in Hot Molten Metal But Remains Unharmed, Here's How He Did it

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that ‘science is magic’ and a video that recently surfaced on social media is evidence of the statement. In the video, a man is seen sitting right beside flowing molten metal. Moments later, the man starts slapping the falling molten metal with his bare hands and after hitting it a few times, shows his hands. The hand is as good as it was before he tried performing this mind-boggling stunt. The video, apart from raising hair, also raised doubts. Many passed off the video as fake, while many lauded the editing that went into churning out unbelievable visuals. However, nobody turned their attention toward science. As it turns out, the science checks out and the video is as real as it gets.

The reason why the man was able to perform this deadly stunt is monikered by the science fraternity as the Leidenfrost effect. So, before getting into the explanation behind the phenomenon, take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 34 lakh views and 80,000 impressions, including likes and retweets. The video also caught Elon Musk’s attention, who tweeted his reaction laden with an advisory.

Elon, in the tweet, wrote, “Don’t try this at home.”

So, let’s dive into the phenomenon that allowed the man in the video to touch piping hot molten metal with his bare hands.

The leidenfrost effect takes place when a liquid touches a surface that is much hotter than the liquid's boiling point. As a result of extremely hot temperatures on the surface, the liquid produces an insulating layer of vapour that prevents the liquid to interact with the surface. This results in the droplets of the liquid keeping hovering or bouncing over the surface.

In the video, the moisture of the man’s hands forms a layer of steam that insulates the surface of his hands. This temporary barrier prevents the hand from getting burned and blistered.

