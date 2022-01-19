Man Sacrifices His Kidney In True Love Only To Be Left By Girlfriend

Love is powerful. Those who have experienced this emotion understand the extent to which a person can go in order to make their loved ones happy. Uziel Martinez was one among such people, who went on to sacrifice his kidney for his girlfriend’s mother. Although in an unfortunate turn to the story, his girlfriend ditched him to marry someone else.

According to The Sun, Uziel Martinez is a teacher from Baja California, Mexico. He was left by his girlfriend within a month after he donated his kidney to her mother. Uziel wrote in Spanish that he donated a kidney to her (his girlfriend’s) mother while she left him and got married to someone else. Uziel said this in a TikTok video that has been watched over 16 million times to date.

Many people have offered their sympathy to him in the comments section of the video. They have asked him not to be sad as the girl has lost a gentleman. Some have also encouraged him to move forward and find a partner who appreciates him.

Uziel, on the other hand, stated that despite the split, he and his ex are still on good terms. According to a national daily in Mexico, Uziel said that he and his ex are doing fine emotionally. Uziel added that he has nothing against her and they are on good terms. He said that, as of now, they are not good friends. However, they still do not hate each other.

Uziel urged other people not to make the same mistake in their relationships. Adding some humour, he said, “We have only two kidneys, but as of now, I have only one kidney left and I can’t feel it."

It’s heartbreaking how people have the courage to cheat on their partners, depriving them of mental peace, happiness, and comfort.

