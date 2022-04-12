Man Saves Life of Bird by Offering Water, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

The human beings as well as the animals and birds are bearing the brunt of rising temperature. The stray animals and birds are most vulnerable to the rising mercury and a small gesture from all can go a long way in saving the lives of them. That’s why it’s advised to offer water to animals and birds in the summer season. Even many people keep water in earthen containers outside their houses and balconies for birds.

A similar video of a man offering water to a tiny bird is making rounds on the internet. Many are appreciating the kind gesture of the anonymous person. A video recently shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has gone viral. Sharing the heartwarming video Nanda tweeted, “Few drops of water, if it could write out its own history."

In the video it can be seen that a bird was almost about to become unconscious but as soon as a man, whose face is not visible, made the bird drink a few drops of water it became active again. This shows how the birds are falling victim to rising temperature and a small gesture by human beings can be helpful in saving their lives.

The Twitter users are pouring in comments appreciating the video and the noble gesture of the anonymous person. One of the users said, “This is beautiful.. just wondering if there are no places where these birds, squirrels and other small animals find water? There should be water hubs for them as well."

Another user tweeted, “Every drop is important! #SaveWater #SaveLife." A third user commented, “Disturbing and Comforting at the same time."

This is not the first time such a video is being circulated on the internet. Recently, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen saving the life of an injured bird.

