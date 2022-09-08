Man Says 'Luchi' is 'Women's Affection' in Bengali Households, Called Out For Entitlement

A man shared a photo of the Bengali delicacy “luchi" (puri in Hindi) on Twitter and touted it as the “expression of affection by women in Bengali households". The statement drew criticism from Twitter users, given that most women in patriarchal societies perform hard unpaid labour in their households. Notwithstanding the “gratitude" from those who benefit from this labour, household chores are largely considered a woman’s “responsibility", even if it’s a basic life skill like cooking or cleaning.

Sharing the photo, the Twitter user wrote, “Traditional yet widely prevalent expression of affection by women in Bengali households, largely reserved for son’s in law but also extended to children & siblings, mostly denied to husbands[sic]." Not only did it perpetuate the patriarchal norm, it also managed to once more use the devious but tired shtick of the “denied husband", a phenomenon that occurs when a patriarchal husband’s sense of entitlement is refuted.

This criticism certainly signals a tiny step in the right direction.

