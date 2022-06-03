Man Sets New Bungee Jumping World Record With 765 Jumps In 24 Hours

There is no dearth of daredevils around the world pushing themselves to their physical limits by indulging in an array of extreme adventure sports. Bungee jumping is one such sport that tests your limits and is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Many of us get the jitters thinking of doing it just once but can you imagine someone making 765 jumps in just a day? Well, this monstrous feat has just been accomplished by Frenchman Francois-Marie Dibon, who created a world record in doing so.

The amazing feat was accomplished between 10 am on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday (Scotland time) on the Highland Fling Bungee platform at Garry Bridge in Perthshire, according to a report in The Guardian. Throughout 24 hours, he continued to bungee jump repeatedly multiple times.

Even before the completion of 12 hours, he surpassed the previous record of 430 jumps made by New Zealand’s Mike Heard, at Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2017. After breaking the previous record, he rested for 50 minutes before continuing again and by the end of 24 hours, he had made 765 jumps.

Highland Fling Bungee, headquartered in Killiecrankie, Pitlochry, oversaw each leap from a height of 40 metres. Dibon’s attempt was “inspiring," according to Joanne Brent, the Guinness World Records judge who confirmed the record.

44-year old Dibon had previously spoken about how bungee jumping helped him conquer his fear of heights and claimed he chose Scotland as his destination because he adores the country and its people.

“I used to be afraid of heights, and bungee jumping is a very good cure. I found it’s worth the effort to face your fears and overcome them. So, I decided to put that statement to the test," he told BBC before starting the quest to break the world record.

He had been training for months and had planned the epic challenge for over five years. His first ever bungee jump was 11 years ago.

