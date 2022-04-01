Man Sexually Attracted to Balloons Has Had a 50-year Love Affair with Them

Neither women nor pets but a 62-year-old man ended up developing a strange obsession with balloons. Yes, you heard it right. Colourful rubber balloons are what attract Julius and even cause him to get aroused sometimes. Julius shared his peculiar love for balloons in an episode of TLC’s show Strange Addiction. The show focuses on some of the most unusual compulsive behavior in people and thus Julius made it to the list with his weird fixation.

Expressing his love for balloons, Julius said in the show that “They’re beautiful. They’re soft, smooth, delicate, I have a connection with them." Julius even claimed that his odd relationship with his rubber partners is not just limited to gazing at them.

“My love for balloons, it’s also a sexual love," said Julius. The sexagenarian claimed that he fails to control himself upon seeing a bright inflated balloon. He said his “heart starts to flutter" and that he gets turned on with the sight of a balloon.

However, Julius did not develop this bizarre obsession in a day. He had fallen in love with balloons when he was just 4. His mother brought him a blue balloon when he was hospitalised and since then he has not been able to get those out of his head.

In the episode, Julius also revealed that the same day at the hospital, a nurse popped a balloon later at night. Watching the balloon burst devastated Julius and he shared that he still hates it to the date.

As explained in the episode, the condition has a name and people with a weird fetish for balloons are called looner. As per Julius, even looners are of two types, ones who seek pleasure in popping balloons while others who love feeling them. “I’m a non-popper," Julius insisted.

Julius shared that although his wife thinks his obsession is strange, she still accepts it. The man now enjoys his time with the balloons inflating, hugging and kissing them. Moreover, he also has a balloon sanctuary in his house with thousands of balloons to make sure that he never falls short of love from his rubber buddies.

