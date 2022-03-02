Man Shares Inspiring Story of His Mother Beating All Odds to Find Love, Get Married Again

There is no age bar to get married and live a happy life. A 52-year woman proved it by marrying for the second time in her 50s on the day of love, February 14. Her son shared the heart-touching story of his mother through a LinkedIn post. Jimeet Gandhi who works in Dubai as a sales and account manager took to his LinkedIn account to share the story of his mother who went through a very difficult phase after losing her husband. Jimeet shared a photo from her second wedding and narrated his mother’s tale. Jimeet’s mother lost her husband in 2013 when she was 44 years old. Six years later, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. During her treatment, the Covid-19 pandemic came and she contracted the Delta variant. However, she didn’t lose hope and kept on fighting. She was living alone in India as her kids were away pursuing their careers. During this time, she found love. As they say, love has no age and gives you the motivation to fight society and its irrational norms.

Advertisement

Jimeet’s mother didn’t think of what the world would say. She married the love of her life this past Valentine’s Day. Jimeet also asked other kids to support their single parents when they find potential partners. The post garnered thousands of likes and comments from various LinkedIn users. Many of them praised Jimeet’s mother for breaking the taboo and coming out strong after several hardships.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jimeet talked about how his mother first told his wife instead of him. She was hesitating in informing her son. During the interview, Jimeet also revealed that his mother married an old family friend whom he respects a lot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.