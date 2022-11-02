Man Sings B Praak's 'Mann Bharrya' With Street Musician in Delhi's CP, Duet Gets Internet's Love

A video of a young musician singing Mann Bharrya at Delhi’s Connaught Place has gone viral on social media. What made it more interesting was that a bystander who appeared to be impressed by the boy decided to join him for an impromptu jam session, thereby attracting multiple passersby. In the clip, the man begins to sing the chorus and the young musician catches the rhythm and plays his guitar to join the former. If the video is anything to go by, the man was seemingly shopping nearby when his attention fell on the musician seated in a corner of Connaught Place.

The two perfectly coordinate the beats of the song to deliver a harmonious performance. According to a report by Times Now, the young musician with a guitar was later identified to be Shyam, while the man joining him is Luv Singh. The video that was shared online by an Instagram user has won multiple hearts owing to the melodious duet. Watch the clip here:

The video has amassed more than 2.2 million views and over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens took to the comment section of the post to heap praises on the duet performance. A user wrote, “Pure soul with talent,” another commented, “Not everyone has that spirit.” One more joined, “Best thing on the internet.” A social media user believes, “Every broken soul felt that,” another said, “Spirit as well heart touching Vibes.”

Meanwhile, even Luv Singh responded to the clip and wrote, “Thank you so much for the video. I am glad you like the live song. Tysm.”

Mann Bharrya, the soulful song was originally crooned and composed by Punjabi singer B Praak while the lyrics were penned by Jaani. A new rendition of the song, Mann Bharrya 2.0, was also recreated for the biographical movie Shershaah starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

What are your thoughts about the impromptu version of Mann Bharrya?

