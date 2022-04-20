Man Sleeping on Mumbai Local Train's Luggage Rack Gives 'Jugaad' a New Meaning

A man sleeping on a Mumbai local train’s luggage rack has gone viral on social media for his antic. Mumbai locals are infamous for being overcrowded and in the absence of an empty seat, the man seemed to have not only come up with this “jugaad" but also managed to sneak in a nap while he was at it. Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, the man on the luggage rack appears to be a different level of unbothered. He even has some cloths draped over his face in order to sleep better. Mumbai local trains are difficult to board and if you’ve managed to board one, then good luck getting off it. In such a scenario, a man sleeping on one is rather unprecedented.

The viral photo was shared on a Mumbai Reddit community, with the caption “a little jealous ngl [sic]". One user commented, “NGL thought of doing this but resisted because we live in a samaj". Another wrote, “Sasta sleeper coach". Yet another suggested that the cloth draped over the man’s face looked somewhat like a kurta. The post has around 1,600 upvotes at the time of writing this article.

The r/mumbai subreddit is a community where people can come together to “discuss and share everything from posts, news articles, events, activities, pictures, hold meetups & overall general stuff related to the city and its surrounding metropolitan area". Visitors to the city can also post their queries on the group.

Earlier this month, in further removal of Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, the railways said it has deleted the vaccination-linked option from its ticketing app with immediate effect. Until recently, only fully vaccinated citizens were allowed to travel on local trains. Commuter bodies have welcomed the decision saying the condition caused inconvenience to scores of people. “As per the directives from the state government on the lifting of restrictions, the railways has lifted all curbs and opened ticketing for all at counters and on the app for both railways in Mumbai. This means that commuters won’t now need to link their vaccine certificates to the ticketing app. All such instructions have now been withdrawn," Mid Day quoted a railway spokesperson as saying.

