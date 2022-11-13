Man Sleeps in Hammock Tucked Between Two Mountains, Video Stuns Internet

Social media is full of people trying crazy things, and trying new adventures. In another such incident, a video which is now going viral on social media shows a man resting in a hammock between two short mountains. Uploaded by Reddit user @solateor, the video shows a man who has tucked his hammock between two mountains. While sitting in the hammock, he shows the steep view that surrounds him. “Hammock atop the Pyrenees in Spain," read the caption of the video.

In the video, we can see the steepness that surrounds the man. His bravery is what has left the netizens in complete awe. Have a look:

The video has over 205K views. “Imagine getting in and having to shit," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “He climbs one spire, tie one end to it. The other end of the hammock, he ties onto a tall rope. Descend the spire, make his way to the other spire and pull the rope taut. It will enable him to get the other end of the hammock to tie on the 2nd spire he’s climbed."

Meanwhile, earlier, a hair-raising video which did rounds on the internet showed a giant iceberg flipping right when two climbers were trying to scale it. In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, two men are seen alighting from a boat to get on a huge iceberg in the middle of the ocean. After landing on the iceberg, the two climbers begin to scale it using their ice axes, oblivious to the danger ahead.

Just moments later, it is seen that the iceberg starts to move, prompting the people on the boat to alert the climbers. The duo tries to pick up the pace and reach the top but fails as the iceberg topples rapidly. They end up in the freezing water, nearly getting crushed under the massive iceberg.

