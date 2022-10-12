Man Spends Over Two Months to Create 'Known Universe' in Minecraft, One Block at a Time

Some people play video games as a hobby, others dedicate their whole time to it. Like this YouTuber who created the entire universe in the Creative Mode of Minecraft. Sharing the hours of effort on his YouTube channel named ChrisDaCow, Christopher Slayton wowed the Internet. He shared the entire journey from replicating the exact colors of the oceans, jungles, and desert, to creating his own “space light". Christopher even had to relearn Pythagorean Theorem just to measure the distance between each planet. But Christopher wanted to go bigger. He planned on building a Galactic entity called “Pillar of Creation". Check out the video here:

Social Media users were astonished by Slayton’s “build". The mindblowing creation and all the effort and dedication it took him to create it made them sure that Christopher deserved more recognition. They were stunned by how accurate his universe was. A user commented, “I can say without a doubt this is my favorite YouTube video I’ve watched this year. Huge Props to the efforts and results bro."

Another comment read, “Chris, this is incredible! The editing, the music, the fact that you literally went skydiving and hiking (at night) for this video… The amount of time, effort and care put into this is astounding and it really shows. Going back to some of your first videos and then seeing this really puts it into perspective. You don’t just ‘make minecraft builds’, you actually create art, museum-worthy art in my opinion. Congrats on getting this video out, it’s really something else!"

“It blows my mind that you managed to fit this much content into a 13 min video. This could’ve been a 2-hour movie and it would’ve been amazing. Massive respect to you and how much time you put into this," a third user wrote.

After over a month of hard work, Christopher was scared whether it would result in something that looked like a tangled web of yarn or the entire universe would shine in front of his eyes. With over 44.4K subscribers, he promised his videos are going to only get “more insane" as he continues to takes his subscribers on a journey to showcase the “build" he created.

