Man Spends Rs 16 Lakh on ‘Substandard’ Kitchen, Blasts Retailer For Shoddy Work

We all expect our money’s worth when we spend a fortune on a product or a service. However, when we spend an amount as much as Rs 14.5 lakh on service, we also expect to receive the best service out there. However, a man has been left unsatisfied and miffed with kitchen works worth Rs 14.5 lakh he purchased from Wickes, one of the top home improvement retailers in the UK.

According to The Mirror, Chris Dodd, a driver by profession, paid one of the retailer’s fitters to install the kitchen he ordered from them. But, he claimed, the task took two months to finish rather than the anticipated two weeks. When it was finished, the kitchen still had a few problems. Talking to Liverpool Echo, Chris said, “The oven wasn’t working, and there were exposed cables. Additionally, the fitter left bags of trash on the front. The entire situation was really stressful and unpleasant to me."

32-year-old Chris said that he faced such inconvenience with his newly built expensive kitchen that he had to resort to cooking his meals at his mother’s home instead. Chris also said that after several unanswered complaints to Wickes, they finally said they would send over a second fitter to his place. The second fitter worked on the oven, costing Chris another Rs 1.28 lakh.

Although Wickes has given out a statement, apologizing for the inconvenience they have caused him, Chris is in no forgiving mood and has said that he will never recommend the retailer to family or friends. He has called the entire experience a ‘nightmare’ right from start to finish.

