Man Spends Rs 8 Lakh On New ‘Turkey Teeth’, Trolled

If you have been following social media and particularly TikTok trends, you may have an idea of the term ‘Turkey Teeth’ that has become a rage on the platform at present. Turkey Teeth is a term popular among Western patients willing to travel to Turkey for low-cost dental treatment, especially since dentistry is not cheap in the Western world, particularly, in the United States. Showing off these Turkey Teeth on TikTok after a successful treatment in the country is the latest trend.

However, not everyone following the trends is able to hit the bull’s eye and Jamie Griffith is one of them. The man who spent £8,000(Rs 7,70,332) on his brand-new teeth has retaliated against trolls who have made fun of him for their brightness. According to a report in The Sun, Jamie Griffith travelled to Turkey to get new veneers, but he has appeared to have fallen foul of the Turkey teeth craze.

The TikTok made a video showing off his beautiful whites, but some viewers have subsequently made fun of him, poking jokes at the ‘whiteness of his teeth’. While some said that he didn’t need a torch anymore because of the sheer brightness of his teeth, another joked about getting his sunglasses. Another TikTok user commented: “Did you get them from the Lego box?"

By posting another video and joking that he’d had the veneers removed since the remarks of trolls made him “hate them," Jamie himself made fun of the amount of criticism he’d received for the veneers. However, viewers soon realised that Jamie had actually just reversed his previous video of having his veneers done. In a recent BBC survey of 1,000 dentists, 597 said they had treated both patients who had experienced crown issues after travelling to Turkey for their dental work. One in five respondents to the poll claimed that the repairs cost more than Rs 5 lakh. The concept of Turkey teeth was made popular by a contestant of Love Island Jack Fincham who appeared on the reality dating show after getting veneers.

