Man Steals The Show at Indian Wedding With His Performance on Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka'

Indian weddings are incomplete without enthusiastic dance performances put up by both the groom and bride’s squad. It doubles the celebration in the most interesting way and this Indian wedding was no different. A video of an Indian boy flaunting his desi moves on the dance floor at his relative’s wedding has taken social media by storm. The boy opted for Shah Rukh Khan’s hit dance number Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na to groove on leaving the crowd hooting and cheering with sheer glee and enthusiasm.

The boy makes his energetic entrance standing beside the groom as the peppy dance number plays in the background. He imitates Shah Rukh Khan’s funny dialogue “Muh toh bandh karo uncle" by shutting the groom’s mouth before cooly walking to the centre stage. The nephew then delivers an entertaining performance which included him re-enacting a few steps from the original choreography of Shah Rukh Khan’s song. Not only did he perform, but he also engaged with the crowd with his ‘thumkas’ and ‘jhatkas’. The video that’s going viral on social media was shared on the Instagram page of British Bengali Banter. The clip was shared alongside the caption, “Did he kill it or not?" Watch the viral video below:

The dance by the boy has impressed a barrage of social media users online. Within a span of two weeks, the clip has garnered over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. The identity of the boy remains unknown but it is clear that he managed to entertain everybody present at the Indian wedding.

Tumse Milke Dil Ka, which captures the sizzling chemistry of Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan, has received melodious vocals by Sonu Nigam, Hashim Sabri, and Altaf Sabri. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song was composed by music director Anu Malik. Such is the popularity of the song that it still makes it to the party playlist of a majority of Indians.

