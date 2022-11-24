Man Stumbles Upon Fluorescent Green 'Alien' On Edinburgh Beach, Here's What it Was

Bizarre pictures of what looks like a fluorescent green ‘alien’ straight from some sci-fi movie have found their way on social media. The snap shared on Twitter shows the creature almost curled up, with spiky fur all around it. Mike Arnott, 33, stumbled upon the alien-like creature when he was taking a stroll along Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Monday. It was then that the creature caught his eye. Take a peek at the snap here:

Talking to Edinburgh live, Mike said that it did occur to him that the creature was an alien because he had never seen anything like it before. “I saw this fluorescent green thing with weird needles, I had no idea what it was. The bright green and gold colours drew me straight to it," he said. “I flipped it over and saw it had lots of tiny legs – I had never seen anything like it. It being an alien definitely crossed my mind – or I thought it might be something from way out in the deep sea."

However, the creature was not at all what the wild imaginations pointed towards. Pete Haskell, from the Scottish Wildlife Trust, came forward to help identify the alien-like creature. According to him, it is a washed-up ‘sea mouse’, a type of worm. He said, “It looks a bit strange being out of the water, but it’s a type of marine bristle worm that’s found all around the UK coast."

Sea mice are a type of marine worm that is about 7.5 to 15 centimetres long. They have a slightly arched back covered with a dense mat of hairlike setae. Their behaviour is very similar to that of a true mouse, especially in the way it burrows and creeps as well as how it searches for dead and decaying bodies of animals which is its main diet.

They are found just below the intertidal zone on both sides of the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea. It is not uncommon to find them washed ashore after storms.

