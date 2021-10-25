Man Stunned After Catching Extremely Rare, Bright-yellow Catfish in Netherlands

A professional fisherman in the Netherlands was left stunned after he caught an extraordinary bright yellow Wels catfish.

According to the report of Daily Star, Martin Glatz was out on a lake, fishing, in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver when he caught the fish.

According to the report, the large species is native to lakes and rivers throughout Europe and weighs around 130 kilograms and if they live to become fully grown, they can grow to 2.7 meters long.

But the fish that Glatz caught is reported to have been diagnosed with leucism, a rare genetic disorder that causes a reduction in the amount of pigmentation in skin and hair, turning the fish into bright banana yellow colour.

Advertisement

The disorder is different from albinism as the colour of the eyes is not affected by this disorder. Due to the discolouration, the colour becomes so intense and bright that leucistic animals are easily visible to predators, so it becomes difficult for them to hide and live in the wild.

Glatz took the fish out and was so impressed to see it that he dropped it again in the water but he managed to get a picture with it. The large species are included in the list of the largest fish living in freshwaters around the world.

Glatz Speaking about the fish said, “I have never seen such a catfish before and I am still overwhelmed by it."

The condition has been earlier observed in mammals, birds, and reptiles. Despite the fish already at its impressive size, Glatz hoped the fish would grow even bigger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.