Man Suffering From Breathing Issues For Years Had a Tooth Growing in His Nose

In an unusual medical condition, a man was discovered to be suffering from prolonged breathing issues due to a tooth growing inside his right nasal cavity. The 38-year-old man's rare condition was reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine by his doctors Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner. The man had visited an ear, nose and throat clinic in New York’s Mount Sinai hospital with complaints of breathing difficulty through his right nostril, a condition he had been dealing with for several years. Initial medical tests confirmed a deviation in his septum, the cartilage separating the two nostrils. Further, a 2 cm long perforation at the back of the septum and calcified obstruction were also discovered. Rhinoscopy test, a procedure for examining the nose, of the patient revealed the presence of a “hard, non-tender, white mass” on the floor of the right nostril.

“Computed tomography of the paranasal sinuses showed a well-defined, radiodense mass consistent with an inverted ectopic tooth in the nasal cavity, which was thought to explain the obstructive symptoms and septal perforation," the pair of doctors wrote in the journal.

Ectopic teeth are teeth that do not follow their usual course during formation and are found in places where they should not grow. Such growth of teeth are rare, occurring in just 0.1 to 1 percent of the population but are more common in men as compared to women

The patient's tooth, measuring 14 mm in length, was finally removed through surgical operation and subsequent follow-up tests pointed that the patient's symptoms of nasal obstruction had resolved three months after the surgery.

However, this is not the first such case to have been reported in recent years. Earlier in 2019, a 59-year-old man from Denmark was diagnosed with unusual growth of a tooth in his left nostril causing a loss in his ability to smell, reported LiveScience. The tooth was later surgically removed.

