Man, Suffering From Meningitis, Hears Mother’s Voice For First Time in 35 Years

Often in our lives, we tend to take things for granted when we should be grateful for the little things in life. Imagine not being able to hear sound since being born.

Along similar lines, a video of a man hearing his mother’s voice for the first time in 35 years, has the Internet crying pools of tears. The short yet beautiful moment captured between the mother and son duo is simply wholesome to put into words.

The soul-stirring video has been uploaded on Instagram by an account named Good News Movement. The caption informs users of a man called Eduardo who suffered from complete hearing loss in both ears from the age of two due to a disease known as meningitis. After a long decade of silence, Eduardo is finally able to hear thanks to the doctors who put their hearts and soul into his treatment.

“Eduardo, Eduardo, Eduardo. This is the moment Eduardo hears his mother’s voice for the first time in 35 years. As a two-year-old boy, he contracted meningitis And suffered complete hearing loss in both years. Watch as he embraces his daughter who is overwhelmed with joy," reads the caption.

The emotional clip opens with Eduardo sitting on the hospital premises, surrounded by his family. His mother, sitting beside him is seen repeating her son’s name repeatedly. Eduardo after hearing his mom’s voice after 35 painful years, is unable to hold back his tears. He gives a thumbs up, indicating that he can hear her mother. The mother and son get overly emotional as they exchange a short conversation, in the presence of the other family members, who also get dewy-eyed.

Eduardo’s daughter was also captured in the same frame, wiping away her tears, realising that her father has finally overcome the biggest obstacle in his life. Seeing his daughter cry, Eduardo pulls her in for a tight embrace. The heartwarming event has tugged at the heartstrings of Instagram users who have let their emotions flow in the comment section.

“Ahhh, the things many of us take for granted. What a touching moment, thanks for sharing," noted one user.

“Bawling! Imagine how overwhelming this would be," posted another. “Grab the tissues," commented a third individual.

Since being shared, the now-viral visual has raked up to 2.4 million views and received over 96.6k likes on Instagram.

