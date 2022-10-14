Man Surprises Wife With New Pup, Her Reaction is Melting Hearts Online

A video of a husband gifting his wife an adorable puppy is going viral on the internet. It is the emotional reaction of the wife that is melting hearts online. It so happened that a couple of months ago the family lost their previous dog. While sharing the clip, the man stated that his family is still grieving the loss and that he wasn’t sure if it was the correct time to bring another pet into their lives. However, he felt glad to bring Bob Jr after watching the emotional response of his wife. The man seemingly told his wife that he is going to get Indian food for dinner and instead came back with the little baby.

The text attached to the clip read, “Our dog, Bob passed on July 5. I wasn’t sure if we were ready to get a new dog so soon but we’re so glad that we did! I told my wife I was going to get Indian food for dinner and came back with a puppy instead. Meet Teddy, aka Bob Jr." The video begins with showing the wife waiting for her husband in the driveway of their house. When she approaches the car, the wife notices a little pup seated beside her husband.

We can see the wife crying after seeing the puppy. The husband then asks if she liked the surprise. Take a look at the clip here

The emotional video has moved many netizens. A user commented, “Awww, may Bob jr take up Bob sr’s mantle with honour." Another wrote, “God, this little pup is about the have the most amazing forever home ever. I teared up a little at your wife’s reaction. Bless this post, man."

One more joined, “This is why doggos will always be my favourite animal, they bring out the best in people."

Meanwhile, a person asked, “Why you wanna go around making people cry? Best thing I’ve seen on the internet in a long time." “This is beyond sweet. You guys are all perfect together," said another.

