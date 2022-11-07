Man Talks About The Reality of Being a 'Boy', Internet Calls it 'Unsaid Truth'

The struggles of being a woman are always known to society. However, what we miss out on is the struggle that men have to go through. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Awanish Sharan shared a video. In the small clip, a man can be seen reminding people about how many responsibilities the man of teh house needs to fulfill. “Tum ladka ho," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the man can be heard saying that if you are a man, nobody is going to talk about your feelings or emotions. What they are going to focus on is your income. He further talks about how this is the only one thing that matter. Here is the video:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 575K views. “Quote added to life," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Dear Men! you do not have human rights in India You, just a vote bank, a Tax machine for Govt. Merely a provider for family n society."

One person commented, “Karte hai Farmaeeshe puri ye sabki, Apni Jaruraton ka jikra Tak nahi Karte. Ji han Ye Ladke hi hai Janab jo Utha rakhte hai Jimmedariyan Kandho par magar uff tak nahin karate."

Speaking about women, one person wrote, “Even girls do have huge responsibilities, thing is we should not cry about responsibility . There’s no purpose of life without responsibility. If human wouldn’t need food for survival I doubt evolution would ever happen."

