Man Trapped in Wales Cave for Two Days Rescued After 54-hour Operation

A man who was stuck in a cave in Wales for more than two days has been safely rescued by several teams of rescuers after a large operation, the Guardian reported. The operation involved as many as 240 rescuers to take the man out of the cave. The 40-year-old man got injured after falling 50 feet in while caving and was trapped in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in the Brecon Beacons. He had suffered several bone injuries including a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries. He was unable to take himself out of the cave and has been trapped there since November 6. Fortunately, he was able to make a distress call to the mobilised volunteers and several other rescue teams from all over the UK.

Around eight rescue teams of nearly 20 people reached out to help the man. After almost 54 hours, the man was successfully pulled out of the cave. The operation is the longest rescue mission in the history of Welsh caving. The caver was later put into Land Rover and taken to an ambulance.

Advertisement

Talking to the Guardian, Gary Evans, the emergency services liaison officer, said, “We’re absolutely delighted. We’re delighted because it was a difficult rescue and we’re delighted because the casualty has done really well considering what’s happened." Peter Francis, a representative of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT), told the news portal that they can confirm that the man has multiple injuries, but they are not life-threatening. He also expressed his happiness after completing the rescue operation successfully. Calling it the longest rescue operation of their life, he said, “This is the longest rescue we’ve ever done but we’re very pleased with the progress being made." He shared that the man is an experienced caver, however, he might have put his foot in the wrong place and the accident happened. He shared that the caver is stable now and is being monitored by doctors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.