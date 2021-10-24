Man Travels From Hyderabad to Ladakh on Scooter, Completes Road Trip in 27 Days

With several Bollywood movies like ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘3 Idiots’ introducing the raw beauty of Ladakh, many travellers in the country like to visit the union territory in north India. But for Hyderabad’s M Dileep Kumar, reaching Ladakh was nothing short of an achievement. According to a report by the Times of India, Kumar decided to travel on his scooter from Hyderabad all the way to Ladakh. The 30-year-old took the arduous journey from his hometown to the Himalayan cold desert on his Honda Activa. Kumar told TOI that he started his trip on September 8 and drove about eight to ten hours for 27 days to complete his journey. Considering he was driving on a two-wheeler on national highways which mainly see large vehicles, the danger was always present. Kumar told the national daily that he did meet an accident near Nagpur, which did not injure him much, but his scooter had to go for repairs. It was his love for travelling that urged him to take up such an onerous journey. Kumar told TOI that he never took a full-time job since he was afraid it would affect his travelling ambitions.

Talking about the most difficult part of his journey, Kumar said that it was completely off-roading at the 60 kilometre stretch near Tso Moriri lake. Kumar said that the maximum speed he could attain during the journey at stretch was 10 kilometre per hour. He also added that he could travel for about 12 hours generally but when he reached the Himalayan range he could hardly cover 200 kilometres to 250 kilometres in a day.

The Osmania University graduate shared that at night he would halt near petrol bunks, toll plazas or in a village. Travelling solo in an unfamiliar place, Kumar said that he never stayed in isolated places. He also mentioned that he frequently came across various travelling groups during his journey.

Kumar is already planning his next solo journey on the scooter which will be somewhere in the northeastern region of the country.

